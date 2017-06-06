Man serving life, for murder his brot...

Man serving life, for murder his brother confessed to, gets chance at freedom22 minutes ago

9 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

James Cade nephew of jailed Kevin Brinkley and LaToya Berry daughter of jailed Kevin Brinkley listen during a family meeting. For nearly 40 years, the Brinkley family has insisted that the wrong brother was sentenced to life in prison for murder - that it was 14-year-old Ronald who fatally shot egg-delivery man Charles Haag on Dec. 22, 1977, though 15-year-old Kevin was convicted.

