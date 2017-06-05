Man convicted of 1st-degree murder in...

Man convicted of 1st-degree murder in slayings in apartment

14 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A Philadelphia man has been convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two men in a suburban apartment building. The Times Herald reports that jurors in Montgomery County deliberated for about three hours Friday before convicting 25-year-old Obrian Lewis in the November 2015 slayings in Norristown.

