Man Charged in Port Richmond Crash That Killed Mother, Injured Son
Philadelphia police have arrested a Torresdale man in connection with a fatal crash that occurred over the weekend in Port Richmond and claimed the life of a young mother who put herself at risk to save her children. Thirty-nine-year-old Ryan McHugh has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, aggravated assault while driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and causing an accident involving death.
