Man charged in DUI crash that left woman dead, son hurt17 minutes ago
Ryan McHugh, 39, of the 4700 block of St. Denis, Philadelphia is charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI and other crimes in the death of a 28-year-old pedestrian. A 39-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged in an alleged drunk-driving crash in Port Richmond on Saturday night that killed a woman and injured her young son.
