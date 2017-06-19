Make Philly's historical preservation practical
A baroque clock tower in Frankford that dates to the 1850s is not historically designated and could be demolished at any time. It's great to hear that Philadelphia, already UNESCO's first World Heritage City in the United States, has been dubbed a "National Treasure" by the National Trust for Historic Preservation .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|3 hr
|Ushka
|38
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|11 hr
|tyme4fun
|891
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! (Nov '16)
|13 hr
|Dan Croce
|16
|A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11)
|20 hr
|Alleyezonme
|6
|Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|620
|As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h...
|Jun 16
|Yougottabefnkiddi...
|3
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|Jun 15
|Chris Christmas R...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC