Logan Square's handsome new parks can't fully cover scars left by I-676
Inga Saffron, The Inquirer's architecture critic, writes about architecture, design and planning issues. She was awarded the 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Criticism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenshill
|9 min
|Kenzohustle
|4
|You're FIRED! Higher unemployment claims with T...
|25 min
|good grief
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|7 hr
|Erica Smitheman
|897
|President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju...
|Wed
|Moe Greens optome...
|8
|Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of...
|Tue
|weaponX
|1
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Jun 26
|James Perkins ACM...
|9
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Jun 26
|Mara
|34
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC