Logan Square's handsome new parks can...

Logan Square's handsome new parks can't fully cover scars left by I-676

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Inga Saffron, The Inquirer's architecture critic, writes about architecture, design and planning issues. She was awarded the 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Criticism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenshill 9 min Kenzohustle 4
You're FIRED! Higher unemployment claims with T... 25 min good grief 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 7 hr Erica Smitheman 897
President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju... Wed Moe Greens optome... 8
News Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of... Tue weaponX 1
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED Jun 26 James Perkins ACM... 9
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Jun 26 Mara 34
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 282,115,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC