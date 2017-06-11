Listen to Gorillaz get its groove on ...

Listen to Gorillaz get its groove on with the non-album track "Sleeping Powder"

Less than two months after releasing their expansive fourth album Humanz , the virtual pop band Gorillaz is already back with new material for your viewing pleasure. "Sleeping Powder" by 2-D begins with a somber baroque intro on the keyboard before expanding into Gorillaz's signature trippy dance pop sound.

