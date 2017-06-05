Just Announced: Aretha Franklin headlines The Mann in August
On August 26th, Aretha Franklin will bring her legendary catalog of hits to The Mann Center . Tickets for the performance go on sale Friday, June 9th at 10:00 am and will be available on the XPN Concert Calendar .
