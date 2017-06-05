Just Announced: Aretha Franklin headl...

Just Announced: Aretha Franklin headlines The Mann in August

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

On August 26th, Aretha Franklin will bring her legendary catalog of hits to The Mann Center . Tickets for the performance go on sale Friday, June 9th at 10:00 am and will be available on the XPN Concert Calendar .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h... 6 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 12 hr AmerPie Gorilla 884
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 12
Tammie Souza Jun 1 Tony G 4
Best Casual Encounters Sites May 29 Machine1000 5
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) May 29 American taxpayer 27
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED May 28 ACME cheats its s... 8
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,520 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC