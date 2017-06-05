Jury to hear Bill Cosby's testimony about quaaludes and sex

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come. Prosecutors on Friday are expected to continue focusing on Cosby's testimony, giving jurors a look at his view of women, sex and the night in January 2004 that Andrea Constand says he drugged and violated her at his suburban Philadelphia home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.