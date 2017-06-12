Jurors deliberate for a 2nd day in Bill Cosby's trial

Jurors began their second day of deliberations Tuesday in Bill Cosby's trial for aggravated indecent assault -- a case closely watched by the public as well as the dozens of women who have accused Cosby of similar misconduct. Prosecutors say the famed comedian drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, at his home near Philadelphia in January 2004.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.