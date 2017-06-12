Jurors deliberate for a 2nd day in Bi...

Jurors deliberate for a 2nd day in Bill Cosby's trial

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WOI

Jurors began their second day of deliberations Tuesday in Bill Cosby's trial for aggravated indecent assault -- a case closely watched by the public as well as the dozens of women who have accused Cosby of similar misconduct. Prosecutors say the famed comedian drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, at his home near Philadelphia in January 2004.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Reduction 1.0 8 min TopiksResidentNurse 7
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) 2 hr Brasovankin 30
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 20 hr Mark wirsner 889
George Norcross meddling in Appeals Court Jun 10 Zootsuite 3
News As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h... Jun 6 lavon affair 2
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
Tammie Souza Jun 1 Tony G 4
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Philadelphia County was issued at June 12 at 3:45PM EDT

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,198 • Total comments across all topics: 281,732,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC