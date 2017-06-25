Jeff Tweedy reworks Wilco favorites o...

Jeff Tweedy reworks Wilco favorites on acoustic Together At Last, out now

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Earlier this week Bob Bumbera reported on Jeff Tweedy 's solo record during the XPN Morning Show, sharing a video of the Wilco frontman performing album cut "I Am Trying to Break Your Heart" on Late Night With Seth Myers . Yes, you already know that Wilco classic and yes it is appearing on Together At Last - that's because the new effort, out today, features a number of Tweedy favorites, from main projects and side projects, done in an intimate, acoustic style.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jun 23 Bobster II 892
News Police: Son beat attorney with bat Jun 23 Casey At Bat 4
Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08) Jun 22 Imam 43
Loan Shark with specifics needed (Jul '15) Jun 21 Chi 17
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! (Nov '16) Jun 19 Dan Croce 16
A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11) Jun 19 Alleyezonme 6
News Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 620
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,879 • Total comments across all topics: 282,033,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC