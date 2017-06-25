Jeff Tweedy reworks Wilco favorites on acoustic Together At Last, out now

Earlier this week Bob Bumbera reported on Jeff Tweedy 's solo record during the XPN Morning Show, sharing a video of the Wilco frontman performing album cut "I Am Trying to Break Your Heart" on Late Night With Seth Myers . Yes, you already know that Wilco classic and yes it is appearing on Together At Last - that's because the new effort, out today, features a number of Tweedy favorites, from main projects and side projects, done in an intimate, acoustic style.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.