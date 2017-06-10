Iron & Wine Announces New Album and Releases Lead Single
With a name like Beast Epic , Iron & Wine 's just-announced album set to be released August 25th promises to be some type of amazing. It has been four years since Sam Beam's last record solely as Iron & Wine, Ghost on Ghost , but he has released a number of live recordings and collaborations such as last year's project Love Letters for Fire with Jesca Hoop.
