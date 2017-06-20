How citizens in Philly won the fight ...

How citizens in Philly won the fight to cover I-95

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

It is encouraging to see that plans to extend the cover over Interstate 95 across Columbus Boulevard to the Delaware River may soon be realized, but the present configuration came about only after a long and difficult battle was waged by Philadelphia citizens. PennDOT originally planned this section of I-95 to be on a 14-foot-high embankment with tunnels at Dock and Spruce Streets going under it for access to the nascent Penn's Landing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenzo Times 5 hr Sickntired302 4
Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08) 6 hr Glowing genitals 39
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Mon tyme4fun 891
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! (Nov '16) Mon Dan Croce 16
A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11) Mon Alleyezonme 6
News Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 620
News As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h... Jun 16 Yougottabefnkiddi... 2
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,686 • Total comments across all topics: 281,904,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC