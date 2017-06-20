How citizens in Philly won the fight to cover I-95
It is encouraging to see that plans to extend the cover over Interstate 95 across Columbus Boulevard to the Delaware River may soon be realized, but the present configuration came about only after a long and difficult battle was waged by Philadelphia citizens. PennDOT originally planned this section of I-95 to be on a 14-foot-high embankment with tunnels at Dock and Spruce Streets going under it for access to the nascent Penn's Landing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenzo Times
|5 hr
|Sickntired302
|4
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|6 hr
|Glowing genitals
|39
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|tyme4fun
|891
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! (Nov '16)
|Mon
|Dan Croce
|16
|A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11)
|Mon
|Alleyezonme
|6
|Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|620
|As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h...
|Jun 16
|Yougottabefnkiddi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC