High school seniors celebrate College...

High school seniors celebrate College Signing Day6 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Buses line the parking lot at the Wells Fargo Center, where students from Philadelphia public, charter, and parochial schools celebrated their academic success at the Reach Higher Initiative College Signing Day. Badia Weeks couldn't stop smiling as she sat in the Wells Fargo Center in her Ursinus College sweatshirt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) 4 hr HelsingNW 28
News As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h... Tue lavon affair 2
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Tue MickMan 885
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 12
Tammie Souza Jun 1 Tony G 4
Best Casual Encounters Sites May 29 Machine1000 5
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED May 28 ACME cheats its s... 8
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,430 • Total comments across all topics: 281,605,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC