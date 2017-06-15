Here For This: Listen to Vita and the Woolf's stunning debut LP Tunnels
It's finally here-after months of anticipation and build-up as single after stellar single was dropped, Vita and the Woolf release their debut LP Tunnels on June 16th via Believe Global Label Services. And as frontwoman Jennifer Pague sings in "Earth," I am here for this.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
