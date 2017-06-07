Hearing postponed for Amtrak engineer charged in fatal crash
A preliminary hearing has been postponed until Sept. 12 for an Amtrak engineer charged in a Philadelphia derailment that killed eight, as one of the engineer's attorneys is questioning why charges were brought so long after the crash.
