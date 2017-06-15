Guppy's looks for a mid-July opening in South Philadelphia
Owner Robin Gupta said he was targeting mid-July for its opening at the corner of Eighth and Fitzwater Streets in Bella Vista. Gupta says this Guppy's which will take advantage of the building's charm will serve elevated bar food and will offer a Bloody Mary bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|7 hr
|Brasovankin
|30
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Mark wirsner
|889
|George Norcross meddling in Appeals Court
|Jun 10
|Zootsuite
|3
|As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h...
|Jun 6
|lavon affair
|2
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|Tammie Souza
|Jun 1
|Tony G
|4
|Best Casual Encounters Sites
|May 29
|Machine1000
|5
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC