Guppy's looks for a mid-July opening in South Philadelphia

Owner Robin Gupta said he was targeting mid-July for its opening at the corner of Eighth and Fitzwater Streets in Bella Vista. Gupta says this Guppy's which will take advantage of the building's charm will serve elevated bar food and will offer a Bloody Mary bar.

