Gunman Shoots Victim in Crowd Outside Eatery 6 Times: Police
The gunman, wearing a hoodie, rubber gloves and a mask took aim at the 22-year-old victim outside Chang Sam on Germantown Avenue in Germantown around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Philadelphia police said. The restaurant was open at the time and the victim was surrounded by several other young people when the gunman approached, police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
