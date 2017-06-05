Gorilla gives birth with help from do...

Gorilla gives birth with help from doctors who treat people

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

This photo provided by the Philadelphia Zoo shows a newly born western lowland gorilla resting on its mother Kira in Philadelphia. Kira had a difficult labor that required medical techniques typically used for delivering human babies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h... 13 hr lavon affair 2
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 22 hr MickMan 885
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 12
Tammie Souza Jun 1 Tony G 4
Best Casual Encounters Sites May 29 Machine1000 5
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) May 29 American taxpayer 27
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED May 28 ACME cheats its s... 8
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,976 • Total comments across all topics: 281,573,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC