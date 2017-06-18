George Ezra returns with a new video for single, a oeDona t Matter Nowa
It's been quite a minute since we've heard from bluesy-folk Brit, George Ezra . That changes today as the impossibly deep-voiced lad croons his way back into consciousness with a new single and accompanying video for "Don't Matter Now."
