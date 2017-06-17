Firefly on the Fly, Day Two: Weezer, ...

Firefly on the Fly, Day Two: Weezer, Judah & The Lion, Sofi Tukker,...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Here's a quick rundown of day two of the Firefly Music Festival. While there were over thirty bands on the schdedule on Friday, the big hits of the day were Twenty One Pilots - whose fans are the hypest people at the festival by far - and Judah & The Lion, who opened the main stage in the afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08) 18 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 620
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Sat Toesucker 890
News As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h... Fri Yougottabefnkiddi... 3
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) Jun 15 Chris Christmas R... 14
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Jun 14 wehatedubeforetrump 33
George Norcross meddling in Appeals Court Jun 10 Zootsuite 3
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Philadelphia County was issued at June 18 at 3:30AM EDT

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,973 • Total comments across all topics: 281,843,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC