Firefly on the Fly, Day Three: Chance...

Firefly on the Fly, Day Three: Chance the Rapper, Bob Dylan, Mondo...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Day Three of the Firefly Music Festival brought out superstar performances from Bob Dylan, Chance The Rapper, and The Weeknd, but it also brought out some of Philly's finest including Mondo Cozmo, Chill Moody, Hardwork Movement, Vita and the Woolf, and a DJ set from the legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff. Some great sets by Bishop Briggs, Sunflower Bean, and Kesha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08) 9 hr Johndeere 36
News Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08) Sat AmPieJam UncleSam 620
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Sat Toesucker 890
News As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h... Jun 16 Yougottabefnkiddi... 3
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) Jun 15 Chris Christmas R... 14
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Jun 14 wehatedubeforetrump 33
George Norcross meddling in Appeals Court Jun 10 Zootsuite 3
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,728 • Total comments across all topics: 281,861,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC