Fillmore Philadelphia finds preservation and economic development working in concert

Among the projects to be honored this week by the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia is a renovation that hits all the right chords: it preserved a 124-year-old building that speaks to the city's industrial heritage, repurposed key elements of the structure to tell its particular story, and is an economic development engine for the neighborhood. The transformation of the Ajax Metal Company complex into the Fillmore Philadelphia and several other businesses will receive the Preservation Alliance's Economic Impact Award on June 7. The award and the recipients spotlight how preservation and economic development need not be opposing forces.

