Feds rest case in Renee Tartaglione fraud trial11 minutes ago
Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. After 11 days of testimony culminating with IRS agents poring over years of cancelled checks, deeds, leases, and tax returns, federal prosecutors Tuesday rested their fraud case against Renee Tartaglione.
