Execution order signed for Philadelph...

Execution order signed for Philadelphia man3 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Omar Sharif Cash being led to his trial at the Bucks County Courthouse by sheriff's deputies in this 2010 file photo. An execution order was signed Tuesday for a Philadelphia man sentenced to death for a 2008 execution-style murder outside a car wash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 9 hr Pretty girls laug... 894
President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju... 17 hr Kuykendall 5
News Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of... 23 hr weaponX 1
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED Mon James Perkins ACM... 9
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Mon Mara 34
News Police: Son beat attorney with bat Jun 23 Casey At Bat 4
Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08) Jun 22 Imam 43
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,922 • Total comments across all topics: 282,080,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC