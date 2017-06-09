Eat Here Now: Philadelphia DistillingInventive small plates and top-notch craft cocktails.
Philadelphia Distilling opened a shiny new facility in the old Ajax Metal Building - also home of The Fillmore - at 25 East Allen Street back in February. From the start, they've offered a seasonally-driven cocktail program featuring their Bluecoat dry and barrel-aged gins, 1681 vodka and its Old Bay-infused sibling The Bay, and Vieux CarrA© absinthe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|9 hr
|Threestax
|13
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Thu
|HelsingNW
|28
|As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h...
|Jun 6
|lavon affair
|2
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jun 6
|MickMan
|885
|Tammie Souza
|Jun 1
|Tony G
|4
|Best Casual Encounters Sites
|May 29
|Machine1000
|5
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|May 28
|ACME cheats its s...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC