Eat Here Now: Philadelphia DistillingInventive small plates and top-notch craft cocktails.

Philadelphia Distilling opened a shiny new facility in the old Ajax Metal Building - also home of The Fillmore - at 25 East Allen Street back in February. From the start, they've offered a seasonally-driven cocktail program featuring their Bluecoat dry and barrel-aged gins, 1681 vodka and its Old Bay-infused sibling The Bay, and Vieux CarrA© absinthe.

