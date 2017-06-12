Defense Rests After Cosby Declines to Testify in Sex Assault Trial
Defense attorneys representing Bill Cosby have rested their case after the disgraced Philadelphia comedian opted not to testify at his trial on sexual assault charges in Montgomery County. Cosby was flanked by his wife of 53 years as he entered the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown on Monday morning.
