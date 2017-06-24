David Hardy retires from Boys' Latin ...

David Hardy retires from Boys' Latin with his vision going strong10 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Martha Woodall has been an Inquirerreporter since 1982. She covers K-12 education with a focus on Philadelphia district, charter, and nonpublic schools, and investigative stories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jun 23 Bobster II 892
News Police: Son beat attorney with bat Jun 23 Casey At Bat 4
Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08) Jun 22 Imam 43
Loan Shark with specifics needed (Jul '15) Jun 21 Chi 17
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! (Nov '16) Jun 19 Dan Croce 16
A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11) Jun 19 Alleyezonme 6
News Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 620
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,246 • Total comments across all topics: 282,020,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC