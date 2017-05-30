Councilman stabbed in robbery attempt says he feels lucky
A Philadelphia city councilman stabbed in an attempted robbery near his residence said Thursday that he's lucky the blade didn't hit his vital organs. "I feel very good, good health, good spirits, good everything," Oh told reporters at an impromptu news conference on his front porch.
