Cosby jury hunkers down for 3rd day in sex assault case

Bill Cosby's lawyers Brian McMonagle, left, and Angela Agrusa, right, take the elevator to the courtroom during Cosby's sexual assault trial during the second day of jurors deliberations in the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Bill Cosby walks from the courtroom during jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.