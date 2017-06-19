Cosby Juror: It Was a 'True Deadlock' Case
An alternate juror who took part in the Bill Cosby trial is speaking up after it was declared a mistrial. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the details.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Son beat attorney with bat
|1 hr
|Skooker goes full...
|1
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|4 hr
|LynessaV
|42
|Loan Shark with specifics needed (Jul '15)
|17 hr
|Chi
|17
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jun 19
|tyme4fun
|891
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! (Nov '16)
|Jun 19
|Dan Croce
|16
|A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Alleyezonme
|6
|Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|620
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC