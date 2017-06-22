Cops arrest 'Dirty Old Santa' for see...

Cops arrest 'Dirty Old Santa' for seeking underage sex

Read more: Philly.com

William T. McKinlay, 56, of Philadelphia, was arrested June 21, 2017, at an ice cream shop in Ridley Township where he planned to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex but was instead confronted by undercover police. A 56-year-old Philadelphia man with a long white beard calling himself "dirty old Santa" has been arrested Wednesday at an ice cream shop in Ridley Township where he planned to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex but instead was confronted by undercover police, authorities said.

