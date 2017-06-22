Cops arrest 'Dirty Old Santa' for seeking underage sex
William T. McKinlay, 56, of Philadelphia, was arrested June 21, 2017, at an ice cream shop in Ridley Township where he planned to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex but was instead confronted by undercover police. A 56-year-old Philadelphia man with a long white beard calling himself "dirty old Santa" has been arrested Wednesday at an ice cream shop in Ridley Township where he planned to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex but instead was confronted by undercover police, authorities said.
