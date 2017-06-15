Conrail deal should inspire Philly to attack other heroin habitats
Philadelphia should consider this morning's announcement that Conrail will clean up the filthy heroin wasteland that surrounds its tracks along Gurney Street a rare win in the demoralizing fight against the opioid crisis. The property runs through Kensington and Fairhill and slopes down to the railroad tracks.
