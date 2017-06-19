City Must Save Neighborhoods From the...

City Must Save Neighborhoods From the Tangled-Title Epidemic

Inga Saffron's recent Inquirer article drew a powerful connection between gentrification and the issue of tangled titles. With home values in certain neighborhoods rising, and properties becoming more attractive to outside buyers, it is crucial that longtime residents be able to protect their families' most precious assets - their homes.

