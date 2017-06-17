Chris Forsyth unveils "Dreaming In the Non-Dream," the first single from his new LP
We had a feeling guitarist Chris Forsyth was in the studio late last year , and today we get some details about the outcome of those sessions via NPR . Along with a thoughtful interview about engaging with the world rather than trying to escape from it through music, the Philadelphian shared a new composition called "Dreaming In the Non-Dream" that acts as lead single and title track to his forthcoming Solar Motel Band effort.
