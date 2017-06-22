Chef Sylva Senat, going back into the fire

Michael Klein, editor/producer of Philly.com/food, has written about Philadelphia's restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, "Table Talk," and on his Philly.com blog, "The Insider." At 40, Sylva Senat has a Who's Who of power restaurants on his resum, including the Sign of the Dove, Aquavit, Jean Georges, and Mercer Kitchen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.