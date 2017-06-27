Check out this epic sand sculpture in Philadelphia
Sand Sculpture Spectacular is part of the Wawa Welcome America Fourth of July celebrations. It's on display at the Shop at Liberty Place in Center City Philadelphia until July 4. The sand sculpture depicts Betsy Ross, Benjamin Franklin and William Penn .
