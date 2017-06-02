Cafe Frieda's novel approach: No free...

Cafe Frieda's novel approach: No free WiFi and you meet people

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Co-founder of FRIEDA Thomas Steinborn serves a slice of cake to Sharon Haymie and Helen Grady before the the two ladies began their book club meeting on Thursday, May 18, 2017. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer Join a drawing class, a social media workshop, speak French or Yiddish, screen a film, play backgammon - or even start an activity of your own – at Café Frieda, the brainchild of two transplants to Philadelphia on 320 Walnut St. The best part? You'll mix and mingle with all age groups, as Café Frieda encourages seniors to work at the cafe, serves pastries made by retirees, and generally aims for young and older people to hang out together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 8 VIII 15 9.0 Treatment S... 5 hr Haha 45
Tammie Souza 22 hr Tony G 4
J. Mahaffy arrested for Sexual Assault May 30 Citizen 1
Best Casual Encounters Sites May 29 Machine1000 5
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) May 29 American taxpayer 27
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED May 28 ACME cheats its s... 8
News Bill Cosby charm offensive, breaks silence befo... May 25 Gremlin 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,602 • Total comments across all topics: 281,464,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC