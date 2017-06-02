Cafe Frieda's novel approach: No free WiFi and you meet people
Co-founder of FRIEDA Thomas Steinborn serves a slice of cake to Sharon Haymie and Helen Grady before the the two ladies began their book club meeting on Thursday, May 18, 2017. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer Join a drawing class, a social media workshop, speak French or Yiddish, screen a film, play backgammon - or even start an activity of your own – at Café Frieda, the brainchild of two transplants to Philadelphia on 320 Walnut St. The best part? You'll mix and mingle with all age groups, as Café Frieda encourages seniors to work at the cafe, serves pastries made by retirees, and generally aims for young and older people to hang out together.
