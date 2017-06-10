Bystanders chase, but lose driver who hit toddler
Bystanders followed but ultimately lost a hit-and-run driver who struck a 2-year-old boy Saturday afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia. The boy was hit in the 1000 block of Alcott Street around 2:15 p.m. in the city's Summerdale section, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Well that sucks...WIX SITE PHILLY
|8 min
|CoppnKenzo
|2
|George Norcross meddling in Appeals Court
|14 hr
|Zootsuite
|3
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Fri
|Threestax
|13
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Jun 8
|HelsingNW
|28
|As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h...
|Jun 6
|lavon affair
|2
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jun 6
|MickMan
|885
|Tammie Souza
|Jun 1
|Tony G
|4
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC