Book in the works that documents Cent...

Book in the works that documents Central Pa LGBT history

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Philadelphia Gay News

The voices of Central Pennsylvania's LGBT community will be amplified in a new book exploring the region's LGBT history. Contracts were signed last week for the tentatively named "Out in the Hinterland: Creating a LGBT Community in Rural Pennsylvania," being published by Penn State Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Gay News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) 16 hr Chris Christmas R... 14
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Wed wehatedubeforetrump 33
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jun 12 Mark wirsner 889
George Norcross meddling in Appeals Court Jun 10 Zootsuite 3
News As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h... Jun 6 lavon affair 2
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
Tammie Souza Jun 1 Tony G 4
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,512 • Total comments across all topics: 281,796,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC