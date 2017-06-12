Book in the works that documents Central Pa LGBT history
The voices of Central Pennsylvania's LGBT community will be amplified in a new book exploring the region's LGBT history. Contracts were signed last week for the tentatively named "Out in the Hinterland: Creating a LGBT Community in Rural Pennsylvania," being published by Penn State Press.
