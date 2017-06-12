Bill Cosby will face retrial on sexual assault charges
The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office on Saturday announced its intentions to retry Bill Cosby's sexual assault case. Officials made the announcement mere minutes after Judge Steven O'Neill declared a mistrial despite the fact that Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele legally had 120 day-period to decide on whether he'd revisit the case, according to Pennsylvania law.
