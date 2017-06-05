Bill Cosby trial: Mother recounts cal...

Bill Cosby trial: Mother recounts call from distraught daughter

The mother of a woman who accuses Bill Cosby of sex assault has recalled the day her daughter told her the entertainer had drugged her at a hotel. Pattrice Sewell told the jury her daughter called her distraught in 1996, fearing Cosby was trying to get her fired from her job working for his agent.

