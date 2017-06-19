Bill Cosby sex assault trial jurors' names set for public release
A Montgomery County judge ruled Wednesday that the jurors' names would be released once the seven men and five women were informed of a few ground rules. The guidelines from Judge Steven T. O'Neill seemed designed to greatly limit what jurors could reveal in media interviews.
