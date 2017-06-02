Bill Cosby goes on trial for sexual a...

Bill Cosby goes on trial for sexual assault

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

For decades Bill Cosby was "America's Dad," loved by millions for his role as an affable doctor and benevolent father on long-running hit TV sitcom "The Cosby Show." On Monday the disgraced 79-year-old goes on trial for aggravated indecent assault, accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a former university basketball director at his home in Philadelphia 13 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 8 VIII 15 9.0 Treatment S... 6 hr Threestax 44
Tammie Souza 15 hr Tony G 4
J. Mahaffy arrested for Sexual Assault May 30 Citizen 1
Best Casual Encounters Sites May 29 Machine1000 5
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) May 29 American taxpayer 27
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED May 28 ACME cheats its s... 8
News Bill Cosby charm offensive, breaks silence befo... May 25 Gremlin 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,767 • Total comments across all topics: 281,457,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC