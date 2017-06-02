Bill Cosby goes on trial for sexual assault
For decades Bill Cosby was "America's Dad," loved by millions for his role as an affable doctor and benevolent father on long-running hit TV sitcom "The Cosby Show." On Monday the disgraced 79-year-old goes on trial for aggravated indecent assault, accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a former university basketball director at his home in Philadelphia 13 years ago.
