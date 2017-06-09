Barbara Hafer to plead guilty to lyin...

Barbara Hafer to plead guilty to lying to the FBI

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Angela Couloumbis covers state government in Harrisburg. She has been a reporter at the Inquirersince 1996, covering city government, courts and neighborhoods in Philadelphia and Camden, and the governors and governments of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Fri Threestax 13
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Thu HelsingNW 28
News As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h... Jun 6 lavon affair 2
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jun 6 MickMan 885
Tammie Souza Jun 1 Tony G 4
Best Casual Encounters Sites May 29 Machine1000 5
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED May 28 ACME cheats its s... 8
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Philadelphia County was issued at June 10 at 3:45PM EDT

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,211 • Total comments across all topics: 281,657,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC