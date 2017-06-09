Barbara Hafer to plead guilty to lying to the FBI
Angela Couloumbis covers state government in Harrisburg. She has been a reporter at the Inquirersince 1996, covering city government, courts and neighborhoods in Philadelphia and Camden, and the governors and governments of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Fri
|Threestax
|13
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Thu
|HelsingNW
|28
|As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h...
|Jun 6
|lavon affair
|2
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jun 6
|MickMan
|885
|Tammie Souza
|Jun 1
|Tony G
|4
|Best Casual Encounters Sites
|May 29
|Machine1000
|5
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|May 28
|ACME cheats its s...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC