Bar manager Josh Dressel mixes up the Brewhaze from Dock Street Cannery.
In a city where it can feel like every spare parking lot, vacant parcel, rooftop, or backyard is being transformed into a beer garden, maybe it was inevitable that bars and brewpubs would start eyeing their loading bays, garages, and canning facilities with a newfound sense of possibility. Consider the two-month-old offshoot of Dock Street Brewery, the brewpub in a repurposed firehouse at the corner of 50th and Baltimore: Dock Street Cannery + Lounge.
