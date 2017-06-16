As Mueller comes under fire from Trump, two PA Republicans defend him53 minutes ago

That message came this week from two Republican Congressmen from suburban Philadelphia who each spent years building federal corruption cases, and who praised the integrity of the special counsel even as he came under intense criticism from President Trump and his allies. "Bob Mueller is not biased, nor is Jim Comey," said Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent from Bucks County who worked at the agency during each of their tenures as director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.