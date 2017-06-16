As Mueller comes under fire from Trum...

As Mueller comes under fire from Trump, two PA Republicans defend him53 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

That message came this week from two Republican Congressmen from suburban Philadelphia who each spent years building federal corruption cases, and who praised the integrity of the special counsel even as he came under intense criticism from President Trump and his allies. "Bob Mueller is not biased, nor is Jim Comey," said Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent from Bucks County who worked at the agency during each of their tenures as director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 2 hr Toesucker 890
News As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h... 23 hr Yougottabefnkiddi... 3
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) Thu Chris Christmas R... 14
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Wed wehatedubeforetrump 33
George Norcross meddling in Appeals Court Jun 10 Zootsuite 3
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
Tammie Souza Jun 1 Tony G 4
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,835 • Total comments across all topics: 281,822,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC