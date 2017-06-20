Amid FOP skepticism, DA candidate Krasner endorsed by black Philly cops' group28 minutes ago
Democratic DA nominee Larry Krasner, left, receives an endorsement from the Guardian Civic League and its president, Rochelle Bilal, right, in Philadelphia, PA on June 20, 2017. DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer Larry Krasner, the Democratic nominee for Philadelphia district attorney whose candidacy has rankled some in the city's police union , was endorsed Wednesday by the Guardian Civic League, an organization of black Philadelphia police officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenzo Times
|13 hr
|Sickntired302
|4
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|14 hr
|Glowing genitals
|39
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|tyme4fun
|891
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! (Nov '16)
|Mon
|Dan Croce
|16
|A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11)
|Mon
|Alleyezonme
|6
|Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|620
|As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h...
|Jun 16
|Yougottabefnkiddi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC