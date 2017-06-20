Amid FOP skepticism, DA candidate Kra...

Amid FOP skepticism, DA candidate Krasner endorsed by black Philly cops' group28 minutes ago

Democratic DA nominee Larry Krasner, left, receives an endorsement from the Guardian Civic League and its president, Rochelle Bilal, right, in Philadelphia, PA on June 20, 2017. DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer Larry Krasner, the Democratic nominee for Philadelphia district attorney whose candidacy has rankled some in the city's police union , was endorsed Wednesday by the Guardian Civic League, an organization of black Philadelphia police officers.

