Ali at Williams Trial: Good to Have Friends in a 'Powerful Place'
Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams couldn't have found a better friend than Mohammed N. Ali. Whenever Williams wanted an escape from Philadelphia to the sunny beaches of Punta Cana, or if he was in the market for a new couch, or even if he just needed some cash, the Feasterville businessman was there to accommodate the district attorney, Ali testified in federal court Thursday morning.
