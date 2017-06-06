A top Philly schools official is depa...

A top Philly schools official is departing20 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Kristen Graham covers the Philadelphia School District. A native Philadelphian and a product of the school system and Temple University she has written about everything from crime and county government to education since joining the Inquirer in 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h... 18 hr lavon affair 2
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Tue MickMan 885
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 12
Tammie Souza Jun 1 Tony G 4
Best Casual Encounters Sites May 29 Machine1000 5
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) May 29 American taxpayer 27
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED May 28 ACME cheats its s... 8
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,272 • Total comments across all topics: 281,578,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC